Private Advisor Group LLC Has $40.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,628,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,916 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 5,080,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,489,206. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.