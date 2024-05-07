Invivyd (IVVD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Invivyd to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 143,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

IVVD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Invivyd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Invivyd in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invivyd from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

