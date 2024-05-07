Invivyd (IVVD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Invivyd to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.26). On average, analysts expect Invivyd to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Invivyd Stock Performance
NASDAQ IVVD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.42. 143,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. Invivyd has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.20.
About Invivyd
Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.
