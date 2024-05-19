Navellier & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,431 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,946,000 after buying an additional 2,535,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,010,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,790,588 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 701.6% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,848,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after buying an additional 1,617,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,833,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,007 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CX opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

