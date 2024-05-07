Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.96. 237,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

AMLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

