Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 9.1 %

Mueller Water Products stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

