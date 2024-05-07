Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Mueller Water Products Stock Up 9.1 %
Mueller Water Products stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,687. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33.
Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on MWA
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at $100,649.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares in the company, valued at $623,892.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,458 shares of company stock worth $1,052,260 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.