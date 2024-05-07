Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,872 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

