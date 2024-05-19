Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Limbach at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the third quarter worth $117,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Limbach during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Limbach during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Limbach by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Limbach by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Limbach stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 163,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,130. The company has a market capitalization of $533.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.92 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $142.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

In other Limbach news, Director Michael F. Mcnally sold 7,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $399,925.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,491.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

