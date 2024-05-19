The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.24.

Boeing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.95. 5,562,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,349,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.93. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.