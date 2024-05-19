Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in International General Insurance by 492.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in International General Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of International General Insurance stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,805. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $689.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.20. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.26.

International General Insurance Cuts Dividend

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 25.26%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

