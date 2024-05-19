Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 390,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,500,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 17,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,616. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Further Reading

