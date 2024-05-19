Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,956. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.06 and a 1 year high of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.