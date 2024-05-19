Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,069 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

PARR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.89. The stock had a trading volume of 451,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $40.69.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

