Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,123 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after buying an additional 171,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,967,000 after acquiring an additional 378,936 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,625,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,644,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.76. 2,359,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.65. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

