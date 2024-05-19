Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 738 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CASY traded up $1.55 on Friday, reaching $335.48. 209,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.00. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $344.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.63.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

