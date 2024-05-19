SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 590,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 654,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,851,000 after purchasing an additional 53,964 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 103,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 12,847 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.72. 10,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.51. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $86.09 and a 1 year high of $108.69.

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

