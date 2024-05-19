Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,425 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 93.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after buying an additional 555,271 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 270.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 292,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $531,394.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SunCoke Energy news, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 48,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $531,394.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,060.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 78,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $870,576.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,786,490.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,834 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 373,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $11.48.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

