Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.41. 41,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.17 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $204.69.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

