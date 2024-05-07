18,870 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $352.50 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,522.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz purchased 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.15. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,400.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Allan Williamson acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $377.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,985. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.09.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.11.

View Our Latest Report on Everest Group

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.