Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,677 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $64,388,000 after purchasing an additional 354,217 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE DKS traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $194.54. 890,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.61 and a 200 day moving average of $166.29.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $3,598,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares in the company, valued at $19,453,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

