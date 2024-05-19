First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $482,000 Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 286.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.65. 29,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.06.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.