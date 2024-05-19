Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in McKesson by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 485.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $564.52. The stock had a trading volume of 575,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,825. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $535.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.28. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $373.28 and a 52 week high of $566.01.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,489. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

