GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Invests $438,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,684,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.49. 547,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,513. The firm has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.24 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

