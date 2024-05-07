TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in QuantumScape by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $211,448.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,661 shares of company stock valued at $785,018. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.39.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.