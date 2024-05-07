Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Shares in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total transaction of $3,123,503.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $3,801,743.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,987.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146 in the last 90 days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SPXC opened at $134.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.84 and a 1 year high of $135.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $465.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SPXC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

