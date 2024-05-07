Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $389.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,783,406. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $398.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.71.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

