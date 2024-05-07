Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at $129,000. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.6% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.8 %

GSBD stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.09 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 43.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

