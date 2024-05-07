14,771 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,145 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $13,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 327,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $5,576,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

