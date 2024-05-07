West Shore Bank Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:WSSH)

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
West Shore Bank Stock Performance
Shares of West Shore Bank stock opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. West Shore Bank has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43.
About West Shore Bank
