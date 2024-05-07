LSV Asset Management Sells 5,700 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $20,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,246,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 411.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the third quarter valued at $2,852,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Brinker International Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $58.04.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

