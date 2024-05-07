LSV Asset Management Sells 44,900 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Synovus Financial worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,530,000 after purchasing an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,709,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,113,000 after acquiring an additional 132,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 301,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 55.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 842,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 298,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

