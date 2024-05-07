LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.04% of ScanSource worth $20,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCSC stock opened at $44.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.18 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.61.

ScanSource ( NASDAQ:SCSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $884.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

