Reviewing CaliberCos (CWD) & Its Competitors

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CaliberCos to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for CaliberCos and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CaliberCos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|CaliberCos Competitors
|256
|1223
|1178
|34
|2.37
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CaliberCos
|$90.94 million
|-$12.70 million
|-1.34
|CaliberCos Competitors
|$1.41 billion
|$3.67 million
|54.04
CaliberCos’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CaliberCos and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CaliberCos
|-13.97%
|-17.17%
|-3.96%
|CaliberCos Competitors
|-137.57%
|0.52%
|1.08%
Summary
CaliberCos competitors beat CaliberCos on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
About CaliberCos
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
