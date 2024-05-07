Analysts Set Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT at $12.42

Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLBT. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cellebrite DI from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Cellebrite DI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Cellebrite DI has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a positive return on equity of 173.14%. Analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 44.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

