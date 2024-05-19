Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Trading Down 2.3%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.78. Approximately 537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Molecular Partners Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.24.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Molecular Partners had a negative net margin of 885.11% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

