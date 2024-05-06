Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Holdings Cut by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VBFree Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 110,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $221.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

