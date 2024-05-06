Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $6.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,998,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,965,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00577001 USD and is up 29.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
