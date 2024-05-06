Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.07 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $6.36 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,998,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,965,168.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00577001 USD and is up 29.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

