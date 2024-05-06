Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 19,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,110,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,839,226. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a PEG ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

