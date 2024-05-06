N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.55 on Monday, reaching $237.30. 142,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,177. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.73 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average of $221.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

