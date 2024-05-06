Celestia (TIA) Price Tops $10.30 on Exchanges

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.30 or 0.00016141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and $99.36 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celestia has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,041,205,479 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,040,986,301.369717 with 182,029,829.119717 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.25763894 USD and is up 3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $91,573,147.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

