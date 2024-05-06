iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.44. 23,082,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,380,832. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

