Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ASML. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $15.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $916.92. 641,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $819.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.