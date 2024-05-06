Fielder Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $533.41. The stock had a trading volume of 634,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,469. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $364.08 and a 12 month high of $544.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $530.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.16.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.