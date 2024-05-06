Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $258,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Shares of IT stock traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $436.38. 307,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,885. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.53. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.94 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

