Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $597,000 Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.75. 2,101,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,798. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $104.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

