Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 3,869 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,270,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,730,000 after acquiring an additional 87,946 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,315,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,881,000 after acquiring an additional 299,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,806,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.45. 3,895,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $100.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

