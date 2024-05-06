Aion (AION) Achieves Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $629.96 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00089092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00034013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003390 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001538 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.