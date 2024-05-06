Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.82

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.82 and last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 543857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

