The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boeing by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Boeing by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,951,181 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $949,042,000 after acquiring an additional 153,168 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Boeing by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.38. 11,895,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,657,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.25 and a beta of 1.54. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.17.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.