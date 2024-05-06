Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $5.02 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIPC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. 543,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $48.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

