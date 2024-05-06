Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 13,042,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 41,657,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RIVN. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by $0.09. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a negative net margin of 122.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 31,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $414,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,829.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,306 shares of company stock worth $717,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.